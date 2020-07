Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath in highly desired Windsor Meadows Community with Frisco ISD. Open floor plan with lots of space. Large backyard perfect for your family. Enjoy the many wonderful community amenities: golf course, pool, park, playground. Available for immediate move-in! Home will be professionally cleaned prior to move in.