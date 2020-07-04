9704 Sleepy Hollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Super nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Additional study can be used as a 4th bedroom. Open floor plan is ideal for entertaining friends and family. Nicely landscaped backyard with covered patio has a very nice feel to it. Family room with gas log fire place overlooks kitchen and breakfast area. Tile in entry and all wet areas allows for ease of care. Utility room has extra space for a second drink fridge. Tenant is in the process of moving out.