McKinney, TX
9704 Sleepy Hollow Drive
Last updated March 8 2020 at 10:58 PM

9704 Sleepy Hollow Drive

9704 Sleepy Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9704 Sleepy Hollow Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Additional study can be used as a 4th bedroom. Open floor plan is ideal for entertaining friends and family. Nicely landscaped backyard with covered patio has a very nice feel to it. Family room with gas log fire place overlooks kitchen and breakfast area. Tile in entry and all wet areas allows for ease of care. Utility room has extra space for a second drink fridge. Tenant is in the process of moving out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9704 Sleepy Hollow Drive have any available units?
9704 Sleepy Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9704 Sleepy Hollow Drive have?
Some of 9704 Sleepy Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9704 Sleepy Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9704 Sleepy Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9704 Sleepy Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9704 Sleepy Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9704 Sleepy Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9704 Sleepy Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 9704 Sleepy Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9704 Sleepy Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9704 Sleepy Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 9704 Sleepy Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9704 Sleepy Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 9704 Sleepy Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9704 Sleepy Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9704 Sleepy Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

