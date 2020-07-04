9625 Timber Wagon Drive

Amenities

2 story home in Westridge, MckKnney with 5 Bedroom, 3 bath and 2 dining area with oversized backyard and covered front porch! Master includes a bath with split sinks, shower and garden tub and walk in closet. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a large activity area (game-room) to hangout or play games. Tons of storage. Each room has walk in closets. One full bath and bedroom also downstairs. The Open Kitchen with lots cabinets, Tile Floors, breakfast bar. Formal dining off the entry. Impressive drive up appeal on this two story property with 2 car front entry garage with covered balcony to sit and watch the world go by. Exemplary Frisco ISD. And community pool!l.