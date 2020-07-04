All apartments in McKinney
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9625 Timber Wagon Drive
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:58 PM

9625 Timber Wagon Drive

9625 Timber Wagon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9625 Timber Wagon Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 story home in Westridge, MckKnney with 5 Bedroom, 3 bath and 2 dining area with oversized backyard and covered front porch! Master includes a bath with split sinks, shower and garden tub and walk in closet. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a large activity area (game-room) to hangout or play games. Tons of storage. Each room has walk in closets. One full bath and bedroom also downstairs. The Open Kitchen with lots cabinets, Tile Floors, breakfast bar. Formal dining off the entry. Impressive drive up appeal on this two story property with 2 car front entry garage with covered balcony to sit and watch the world go by. Exemplary Frisco ISD. And community pool!l.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9625 Timber Wagon Drive have any available units?
9625 Timber Wagon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9625 Timber Wagon Drive have?
Some of 9625 Timber Wagon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9625 Timber Wagon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9625 Timber Wagon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9625 Timber Wagon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9625 Timber Wagon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9625 Timber Wagon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9625 Timber Wagon Drive offers parking.
Does 9625 Timber Wagon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9625 Timber Wagon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9625 Timber Wagon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9625 Timber Wagon Drive has a pool.
Does 9625 Timber Wagon Drive have accessible units?
No, 9625 Timber Wagon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9625 Timber Wagon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9625 Timber Wagon Drive has units with dishwashers.

