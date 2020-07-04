9620 Woodrow Wilson Drive

Amenities

Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, home located in a wonderful community, attending Frisco ISD. Westridge community is a highly sought after area with exemplary Frisco ISD, this property is close to schools and community facilities. Property has upgrades including wood flooring, stainless appliances, updated master bathroom. It has a cozy front porch. Brick backyard fence. HOA has swimming pool and playground. The 4th bedroom can be used as a study, bedroom or 2nd living room. Application Fee is $45 per adult, will consider short term leases with minimum 6 months. Pet deposit is $300 per pet. App Fee can be paid using PayPal, Venmo, Cash App or Zelle. Showing starts from 3-12.