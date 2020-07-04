9617 Tipperary Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

**New renovations as of December 2019** Spacious 4 bedroom home located in a quiet community. Large kitchen space with dark wood cabinetry, newly installed granite, and new pulls. New luxury vinyl plank flooring in dining and hallway. Spacious second story loft perfect for an additional office or game room. Interior painting recently done. Private backyard space with large trampoline included. Plenty of leftover space for grilling & more! The home is a short walking distance away from beautiful Rowlett Creek and park. Instantly tour and unlock this home every day of the week from 8am to 8pm, no appointment necessary. Terms and conditions apply.