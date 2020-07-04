All apartments in McKinney
9617 Tipperary Drive
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:01 AM

9617 Tipperary Drive

9617 Tipperary Drive · No Longer Available
McKinney
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location

9617 Tipperary Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
**New renovations as of December 2019** Spacious 4 bedroom home located in a quiet community. Large kitchen space with dark wood cabinetry, newly installed granite, and new pulls. New luxury vinyl plank flooring in dining and hallway. Spacious second story loft perfect for an additional office or game room. Interior painting recently done. Private backyard space with large trampoline included. Plenty of leftover space for grilling & more! The home is a short walking distance away from beautiful Rowlett Creek and park. Instantly tour and unlock this home every day of the week from 8am to 8pm, no appointment necessary. Terms and conditions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9617 Tipperary Drive have any available units?
9617 Tipperary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9617 Tipperary Drive have?
Some of 9617 Tipperary Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9617 Tipperary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9617 Tipperary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9617 Tipperary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9617 Tipperary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9617 Tipperary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9617 Tipperary Drive offers parking.
Does 9617 Tipperary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9617 Tipperary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9617 Tipperary Drive have a pool?
No, 9617 Tipperary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9617 Tipperary Drive have accessible units?
No, 9617 Tipperary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9617 Tipperary Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9617 Tipperary Drive has units with dishwashers.

