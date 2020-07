Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities

Lovely one story home in most desired Westridge community with FRISCO ISD. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths PLUS a study. Kitchen with granite counter, tons of cabinet space and overlook the family room. Master sits back of house, has dual sinks, tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Foyer, hallway, kitchen and breakfast area have wood flooring. Large back yard with gorgeous view and no back neighbor. Frisco ISD.