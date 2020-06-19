All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
9513 Saw Dust Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:05 PM

9513 Saw Dust Drive

9513 Saw Dust Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9513 Saw Dust Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
Nice home in highly desired Westridge Community. Frisco School District. Verify schools directly with FISD. Open floor plan, SS appliances, gas range, breakfast bar, gas fireplace. Ceramic tile in all wet areas. Vaulted ceilings. Upstairs room with a full bath may be used as a bedroom or game room. Contact FISD to verify schools. Tenant and Tenant's Agent to verify all data. Verify schools with FISD. Pictures taken before the current tenant moved in. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Call Listing Agent for Showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9513 Saw Dust Drive have any available units?
9513 Saw Dust Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9513 Saw Dust Drive have?
Some of 9513 Saw Dust Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9513 Saw Dust Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9513 Saw Dust Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9513 Saw Dust Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9513 Saw Dust Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9513 Saw Dust Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9513 Saw Dust Drive offers parking.
Does 9513 Saw Dust Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9513 Saw Dust Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9513 Saw Dust Drive have a pool?
No, 9513 Saw Dust Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9513 Saw Dust Drive have accessible units?
No, 9513 Saw Dust Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9513 Saw Dust Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9513 Saw Dust Drive has units with dishwashers.

