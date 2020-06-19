9513 Saw Dust Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking

Nice home in highly desired Westridge Community. Frisco School District. Verify schools directly with FISD. Open floor plan, SS appliances, gas range, breakfast bar, gas fireplace. Ceramic tile in all wet areas. Vaulted ceilings. Upstairs room with a full bath may be used as a bedroom or game room. Contact FISD to verify schools. Tenant and Tenant's Agent to verify all data. Verify schools with FISD. Pictures taken before the current tenant moved in. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Call Listing Agent for Showings.