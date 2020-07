Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Lovely, bright home in Frisco ISD has upgraded tile, eat-in kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances and tiled backsplash. All new paint and carpet throughout. Family Room has wood floors and corner fireplace. Split bedroom floorplan has other bedrooms at opposite ends of the house for maximum privacy. Front BR has bay windows. All rooms feature large closets. Spacious, fenced backyard has covered patio. Community boasts pool and playground, close to schools and shopping.