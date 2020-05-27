All apartments in McKinney
9405 Woodhurst Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:07 AM

9405 Woodhurst Drive

9405 Woodhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9405 Woodhurst Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Frisco ISD! Loaded with upgrades including high ceilings, LED light and bright, spacious game room, gas fireplace, granite counter tops, extensive ceramic tile ,42' cabinets, crown molding, full sprinklers system, new carpet 2016, wood flooring, stone accents, open kitchen to family. Community pool and Jogging path.
House comes with High end Refrigerator
Washer and, Dryer
New Microwave
LED lights and
Wifi enabled fully security system is installed from ADT. Security. Renter can active this just by calling ADT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9405 Woodhurst Drive have any available units?
9405 Woodhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9405 Woodhurst Drive have?
Some of 9405 Woodhurst Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9405 Woodhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9405 Woodhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9405 Woodhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9405 Woodhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9405 Woodhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9405 Woodhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 9405 Woodhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9405 Woodhurst Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9405 Woodhurst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9405 Woodhurst Drive has a pool.
Does 9405 Woodhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 9405 Woodhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9405 Woodhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9405 Woodhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.

