9405 Woodhurst Drive

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Frisco ISD! Loaded with upgrades including high ceilings, LED light and bright, spacious game room, gas fireplace, granite counter tops, extensive ceramic tile ,42' cabinets, crown molding, full sprinklers system, new carpet 2016, wood flooring, stone accents, open kitchen to family. Community pool and Jogging path.

House comes with High end Refrigerator

Washer and, Dryer

New Microwave

LED lights and

Wifi enabled fully security system is installed from ADT. Security. Renter can active this just by calling ADT