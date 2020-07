Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful and nicely updated single story home . Beautiful large front patio. The house is on a Cul De Sac Street, with a nice sized fenced back yard. High ceilings! Engineered hardwood floors. Skylight to the kitchen, with a gas stove. Highly sought after award winning Prosper Schools. HOME DOES NOT BACK TO VIRGINIA PARKWAY. Pets are on a case by case basis. At the discretion of owner.

Please come and see.