9304 Chesapeake Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Showing after 5-30. Beautiful 1-story home boasts an adorably inviting front porch, bright and open floor plan, generous living room area with brick fireplace, and a large formal dining area. Updates throughout! Private master suite with an enormous walk-in closet, split bedrooms recently renovated brand new wood floor, freshly painted interior and new sliding glass door. Kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinets and counter space, including stainless steel refrigerator. Huge backyard with kid's play set and large storage shed. Don't miss this great home on a cul-de-sac street! Easy access to highways, major transportation veins, Allen Outlet Mall, Costco, restaurants and shops. Make it your home sweet home!