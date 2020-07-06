All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9304 Chesapeake Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9304 Chesapeake Lane
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:22 AM

9304 Chesapeake Lane

9304 Chesapeake Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9304 Chesapeake Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Showing after 5-30. Beautiful 1-story home boasts an adorably inviting front porch, bright and open floor plan, generous living room area with brick fireplace, and a large formal dining area. Updates throughout! Private master suite with an enormous walk-in closet, split bedrooms recently renovated brand new wood floor, freshly painted interior and new sliding glass door. Kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinets and counter space, including stainless steel refrigerator. Huge backyard with kid's play set and large storage shed. Don't miss this great home on a cul-de-sac street! Easy access to highways, major transportation veins, Allen Outlet Mall, Costco, restaurants and shops. Make it your home sweet home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9304 Chesapeake Lane have any available units?
9304 Chesapeake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9304 Chesapeake Lane have?
Some of 9304 Chesapeake Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9304 Chesapeake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9304 Chesapeake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9304 Chesapeake Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9304 Chesapeake Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9304 Chesapeake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9304 Chesapeake Lane offers parking.
Does 9304 Chesapeake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9304 Chesapeake Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9304 Chesapeake Lane have a pool?
No, 9304 Chesapeake Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9304 Chesapeake Lane have accessible units?
No, 9304 Chesapeake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9304 Chesapeake Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9304 Chesapeake Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center