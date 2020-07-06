All apartments in McKinney
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9300 Chesapeake Lane
Last updated April 2 2020 at 2:28 AM

9300 Chesapeake Lane

9300 Chesapeake Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9300 Chesapeake Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Centrally located within McKinney. Easy access to all your favorite amenities. Located on a corner lot, this home offers a nice floor plan with separate bedrooms, fresh paint through out & luxury vinyl plank flooring in all living area's plus bedrooms. Living room has corner fireplace and overlooks the fenced backyard. Kitchen is open to dining area and living room plus has a breakfast area with bay window. Master bedroom has large walk in closet, bathroom with separate vanities, garden tub and separate shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9300 Chesapeake Lane have any available units?
9300 Chesapeake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9300 Chesapeake Lane have?
Some of 9300 Chesapeake Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9300 Chesapeake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9300 Chesapeake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9300 Chesapeake Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9300 Chesapeake Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9300 Chesapeake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9300 Chesapeake Lane offers parking.
Does 9300 Chesapeake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9300 Chesapeake Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9300 Chesapeake Lane have a pool?
No, 9300 Chesapeake Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9300 Chesapeake Lane have accessible units?
No, 9300 Chesapeake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9300 Chesapeake Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9300 Chesapeake Lane has units with dishwashers.

