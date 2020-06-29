926 Eagle Creek Trail

Amenities

Charming 1 story executive home nestled on the Golf Course in the popular community of Greens of Westridge! New paint throughout! This open light & bright floor plan features wood flooring and open concept living area! Island kitchen has rich granite counters, stainless steel appliances & gas cook top. Spacious family room has vaulted ceiling, wood floors & corner gas fireplace. Huge master suite & luxurious bath plus 2 large secondary bedrooms. Private backyard w a cozy patio to overlook the golf course. Over sized 2 car garage. Close to shopping & dining. Surrounded by golf course and access to pools and parks, this neighborhood offers country club lifestyle. Frisco ISD!

$45 app fee all persons 18 and over.