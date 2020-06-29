All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 926 Eagle Creek Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
926 Eagle Creek Trail
Last updated March 25 2020 at 3:12 AM

926 Eagle Creek Trail

926 Eagle Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

926 Eagle Creek Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming 1 story executive home nestled on the Golf Course in the popular community of Greens of Westridge! New paint throughout! This open light & bright floor plan features wood flooring and open concept living area! Island kitchen has rich granite counters, stainless steel appliances & gas cook top. Spacious family room has vaulted ceiling, wood floors & corner gas fireplace. Huge master suite & luxurious bath plus 2 large secondary bedrooms. Private backyard w a cozy patio to overlook the golf course. Over sized 2 car garage. Close to shopping & dining. Surrounded by golf course and access to pools and parks, this neighborhood offers country club lifestyle. Frisco ISD!
$45 app fee all persons 18 and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 Eagle Creek Trail have any available units?
926 Eagle Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 Eagle Creek Trail have?
Some of 926 Eagle Creek Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 Eagle Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
926 Eagle Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 Eagle Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 926 Eagle Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 926 Eagle Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 926 Eagle Creek Trail offers parking.
Does 926 Eagle Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 Eagle Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 Eagle Creek Trail have a pool?
Yes, 926 Eagle Creek Trail has a pool.
Does 926 Eagle Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 926 Eagle Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 926 Eagle Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 Eagle Creek Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center