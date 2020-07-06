All apartments in McKinney
9216 Manassas Ridge

Location

9216 Manassas Ridge, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New Board on Board Cedar Fence! Brand New SS appliances including Dish Washer, Gas Cook Top Oven, Microwave. 4 Bedrooms, 2 and half Bath in highly sought-after PROSPER ISD! It boasts a light and bright interior, 3 LARGE living areas with 1 or 2 dining areas! Spacious kitchen with LARGE serving & prep island and a HUGE walk in pantry! OVER-SIZED PATIO and VEGETABLE GARDEN in back yard, plus LARGE storage shed. Master suite with JETTED TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER. RADIANT BARRIER! Must see to appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9216 Manassas Ridge have any available units?
9216 Manassas Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9216 Manassas Ridge have?
Some of 9216 Manassas Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9216 Manassas Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
9216 Manassas Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9216 Manassas Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 9216 Manassas Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9216 Manassas Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 9216 Manassas Ridge offers parking.
Does 9216 Manassas Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9216 Manassas Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9216 Manassas Ridge have a pool?
No, 9216 Manassas Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 9216 Manassas Ridge have accessible units?
No, 9216 Manassas Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 9216 Manassas Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9216 Manassas Ridge has units with dishwashers.

