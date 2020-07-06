9216 Manassas Ridge

Amenities

Brand New Board on Board Cedar Fence! Brand New SS appliances including Dish Washer, Gas Cook Top Oven, Microwave. 4 Bedrooms, 2 and half Bath in highly sought-after PROSPER ISD! It boasts a light and bright interior, 3 LARGE living areas with 1 or 2 dining areas! Spacious kitchen with LARGE serving & prep island and a HUGE walk in pantry! OVER-SIZED PATIO and VEGETABLE GARDEN in back yard, plus LARGE storage shed. Master suite with JETTED TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER. RADIANT BARRIER! Must see to appreciate!