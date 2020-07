Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Location Location Location..You can't get any better than this! Close to shopping, resturants and major roads and the BEST part PROSPER ISD!



Great home with 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a study or bonus room. Formal living and dining which is great for entertaining. Kitchen opens to family room that looks out to large backyard. Master retreat has walk-in closet and wood laminate floors.



Tenant occupied until the end of December 2019.

House for Sale or Lease