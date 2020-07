Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FRISCO ISD! Gorgeous home in the golf course community! Only minutes away from the major highways. Kitchen has lots of granite C-tops, tiled backsplash, 42 inch cabinets and SS appliances. The house was built with upgraded fixtures, art & decorator niches. Tined window saves your energy bill. The 4th bedroom can be used as study.