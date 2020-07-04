All apartments in McKinney
913 S Kentucky Street

913 South Kentucky Street · No Longer Available
Location

913 South Kentucky Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Super cute single story cottage, just 10 minute walk to the downtown McKinney square packed with shops, reataurants, and night life! Never lease before home perfect and ready for immediate move in. Enjoy the open floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings, wood plank flooring, and room for everyone. Generous master with suite style master bath updated with todays colors, and large walk in closet. Enjoy a relaxing evening on the back patio facing east of the setting sun. We do all paperwork. Please request the online application link. Certified funds for deposit, and first months rent. Thirty day cycle due upon move in, and deposit due upon signing of lease. Certified funds payable to: Solutions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 S Kentucky Street have any available units?
913 S Kentucky Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 S Kentucky Street have?
Some of 913 S Kentucky Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 S Kentucky Street currently offering any rent specials?
913 S Kentucky Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 S Kentucky Street pet-friendly?
No, 913 S Kentucky Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 913 S Kentucky Street offer parking?
Yes, 913 S Kentucky Street offers parking.
Does 913 S Kentucky Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 S Kentucky Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 S Kentucky Street have a pool?
No, 913 S Kentucky Street does not have a pool.
Does 913 S Kentucky Street have accessible units?
No, 913 S Kentucky Street does not have accessible units.
Does 913 S Kentucky Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 S Kentucky Street has units with dishwashers.

