913 S Kentucky Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Super cute single story cottage, just 10 minute walk to the downtown McKinney square packed with shops, reataurants, and night life! Never lease before home perfect and ready for immediate move in. Enjoy the open floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings, wood plank flooring, and room for everyone. Generous master with suite style master bath updated with todays colors, and large walk in closet. Enjoy a relaxing evening on the back patio facing east of the setting sun. We do all paperwork. Please request the online application link. Certified funds for deposit, and first months rent. Thirty day cycle due upon move in, and deposit due upon signing of lease. Certified funds payable to: Solutions