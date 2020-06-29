All apartments in McKinney
How many bedrooms do you need?
913 Golden Bear Lane

Location

913 Golden Bear Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning House with Golf course views and Top rated Frisco ISD. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 living, 2 dinning rooms. Master and a secondary bedroom (can be used as office or study) downstairs. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms with large sitting area. Move-in ready with recent engineered wood floors in the family room and carpet on the stairs and 2nd level. Relax in Jacuzzi (Spa) on patio. Located in Fairways West at Westridge subdivision with amenities including pool, club house, trails, park and playground. Near shopping, restaurants and more. Landlord will pay HOA dues. Application fee $50 per adult. Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Golden Bear Lane have any available units?
913 Golden Bear Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 Golden Bear Lane have?
Some of 913 Golden Bear Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Golden Bear Lane currently offering any rent specials?
913 Golden Bear Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Golden Bear Lane pet-friendly?
No, 913 Golden Bear Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 913 Golden Bear Lane offer parking?
Yes, 913 Golden Bear Lane offers parking.
Does 913 Golden Bear Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Golden Bear Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Golden Bear Lane have a pool?
Yes, 913 Golden Bear Lane has a pool.
Does 913 Golden Bear Lane have accessible units?
No, 913 Golden Bear Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Golden Bear Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 Golden Bear Lane has units with dishwashers.

