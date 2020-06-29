913 Golden Bear Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub

Stunning House with Golf course views and Top rated Frisco ISD. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 living, 2 dinning rooms. Master and a secondary bedroom (can be used as office or study) downstairs. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms with large sitting area. Move-in ready with recent engineered wood floors in the family room and carpet on the stairs and 2nd level. Relax in Jacuzzi (Spa) on patio. Located in Fairways West at Westridge subdivision with amenities including pool, club house, trails, park and playground. Near shopping, restaurants and more. Landlord will pay HOA dues. Application fee $50 per adult. Refrigerator included.