Beautifully updated McKinney home in Prosper ISD! This home offers ample living space with engineered wood floors throughout all of the living areas and bedrooms. Entertain in the stacked formals or enjoy the breakfast in the eat-in-kitchen while looking out the french doors to the back patio. Make yourself at home and enjoy the natural light from the large windows in the master bedroom and plenty of storage in the expansive closet. Come take a look to see what all this home has to offer! REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9124 Manassas Ridge have any available units?
9124 Manassas Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9124 Manassas Ridge have?
Some of 9124 Manassas Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9124 Manassas Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
9124 Manassas Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.