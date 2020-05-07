9124 Manassas Ridge

Amenities

Beautifully updated McKinney home in Prosper ISD! This home offers ample living space with engineered wood floors throughout all of the living areas and bedrooms. Entertain in the stacked formals or enjoy the breakfast in the eat-in-kitchen while looking out the french doors to the back patio. Make yourself at home and enjoy the natural light from the large windows in the master bedroom and plenty of storage in the expansive closet. Come take a look to see what all this home has to offer! REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.