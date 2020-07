Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Home. Great location, well maintained. Very nice family home with open floor plan and nice finishes. Nice look alike wood flooring. New granite, backsplash, appliances, lighting, ceiling fans, upstairs carpet and much more. Huge city park backing up to property includes walking trails and open space. Home has 3 bedrooms upstairs. Master down. Two living areas and great for entertaining friends. Richly stained concrete floors in kitchen and breakfast areas.