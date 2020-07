Amenities

Great location, in the city of McKinney with Prosper ISD! Desirable Virginia Hills neighborhood with large, fenced backyard and spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bath featuring hardwood floors and ceramic tile. Kitchen open to the backyard and adjacent to the family room with a cozy fireplace. Spacious 2-car garage. Community park with basketball court and playground nearby.