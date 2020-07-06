All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9101 Newport Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9101 Newport Ln
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:47 AM

9101 Newport Ln

9101 Newport Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9101 Newport Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous home on corner lot in Virginia Hills. A formal living area with gas fireplace welcomes you into the home. Neutral grey paint tones throughout accented by light laminate wood floors gives the home a bright and fresh feel. Spacious kitchen boasts ample cabinet and countertop space, stainless steel appliances and bar seating. Large second living area off of the kitchen. Master suite includes window seat, walk in closet, double sinks and garden tub. Oversized backyard. All appliances included. Highly sought after Prosper ISD. Pets case by case, $200 lease coordination fee.

PMI North Texas
2591 Dallas Pkwy Suite 300, Frisco, TX 75034, USA
Phone: +1 469-656-8400

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9101 Newport Ln have any available units?
9101 Newport Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9101 Newport Ln have?
Some of 9101 Newport Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9101 Newport Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9101 Newport Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9101 Newport Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9101 Newport Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9101 Newport Ln offer parking?
No, 9101 Newport Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9101 Newport Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9101 Newport Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9101 Newport Ln have a pool?
No, 9101 Newport Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9101 Newport Ln have accessible units?
No, 9101 Newport Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9101 Newport Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9101 Newport Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center