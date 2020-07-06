9101 Newport Ln

Amenities

Gorgeous home on corner lot in Virginia Hills. A formal living area with gas fireplace welcomes you into the home. Neutral grey paint tones throughout accented by light laminate wood floors gives the home a bright and fresh feel. Spacious kitchen boasts ample cabinet and countertop space, stainless steel appliances and bar seating. Large second living area off of the kitchen. Master suite includes window seat, walk in closet, double sinks and garden tub. Oversized backyard. All appliances included. Highly sought after Prosper ISD. Pets case by case, $200 lease coordination fee.



PMI North Texas

2591 Dallas Pkwy Suite 300, Frisco, TX 75034, USA

Phone: +1 469-656-8400