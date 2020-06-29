All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 909 Hodge Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
909 Hodge Street
Last updated May 25 2019 at 9:46 AM

909 Hodge Street

909 Hodge St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

909 Hodge St, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just Listed, Newer Executive One Story Home, Just off 75 & Bloomdale in McKinney. Mins from 380 & 121, this Newer 3-2-2 + Study home is Now Available & Loaded - Barely Lived In, Very Open Design with Tall Ceilings, Split Bedrooms For Master Bed Privacy, Custom Tile Floor, Kit Includes a Floating Island, Upgraded White Cabinets, Granite, Glass Tile Backsplash, Stainless App Including Refrigerator, Gas Stove & Huge Walk-In Pantry, M. Bath Includes Garden Tub, Stand Up Shower, Dual Sinks & Walk-In Closet, Stone FP with Gas Logs, Accent Paint, Rounded Corners, Arches, Private Backyard with Oversized Covered Back Patio, Energy Efficient with 16 Seer AC unit, Radiant Barrier, & Low E Windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Hodge Street have any available units?
909 Hodge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Hodge Street have?
Some of 909 Hodge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Hodge Street currently offering any rent specials?
909 Hodge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Hodge Street pet-friendly?
No, 909 Hodge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 909 Hodge Street offer parking?
Yes, 909 Hodge Street offers parking.
Does 909 Hodge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Hodge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Hodge Street have a pool?
No, 909 Hodge Street does not have a pool.
Does 909 Hodge Street have accessible units?
No, 909 Hodge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Hodge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Hodge Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center