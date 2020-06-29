909 Hodge Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Just Listed, Newer Executive One Story Home, Just off 75 & Bloomdale in McKinney. Mins from 380 & 121, this Newer 3-2-2 + Study home is Now Available & Loaded - Barely Lived In, Very Open Design with Tall Ceilings, Split Bedrooms For Master Bed Privacy, Custom Tile Floor, Kit Includes a Floating Island, Upgraded White Cabinets, Granite, Glass Tile Backsplash, Stainless App Including Refrigerator, Gas Stove & Huge Walk-In Pantry, M. Bath Includes Garden Tub, Stand Up Shower, Dual Sinks & Walk-In Closet, Stone FP with Gas Logs, Accent Paint, Rounded Corners, Arches, Private Backyard with Oversized Covered Back Patio, Energy Efficient with 16 Seer AC unit, Radiant Barrier, & Low E Windows.