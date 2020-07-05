All apartments in McKinney
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:22 AM

9017 Warren Drive

Location

9017 Warren Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desirable floorplan & impeccable finishes! This home has been perfectly updated throughout! Gorgeous vinyl wood look floors flow through the main areas downstairs. Study with stunning French doors could also work as a formal dining room. Abundance of white cabinets & stainless steel appliances are featured in the chef's kitchen! Family room features a fireplace & wall of windows to enjoy the perfectly sized backyard! Master is up and VERY spacious! Updated carpets and paint. Prosper ISD as well. Great location, close to highways and shopping! Ready for move-in today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9017 Warren Drive have any available units?
9017 Warren Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9017 Warren Drive have?
Some of 9017 Warren Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9017 Warren Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9017 Warren Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9017 Warren Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9017 Warren Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9017 Warren Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9017 Warren Drive offers parking.
Does 9017 Warren Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9017 Warren Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9017 Warren Drive have a pool?
No, 9017 Warren Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9017 Warren Drive have accessible units?
No, 9017 Warren Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9017 Warren Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9017 Warren Drive has units with dishwashers.

