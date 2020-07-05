9017 Warren Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Desirable floorplan & impeccable finishes! This home has been perfectly updated throughout! Gorgeous vinyl wood look floors flow through the main areas downstairs. Study with stunning French doors could also work as a formal dining room. Abundance of white cabinets & stainless steel appliances are featured in the chef's kitchen! Family room features a fireplace & wall of windows to enjoy the perfectly sized backyard! Master is up and VERY spacious! Updated carpets and paint. Prosper ISD as well. Great location, close to highways and shopping! Ready for move-in today!