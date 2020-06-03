900 South Tennessee Street

Amenities
2-Story townhome with one car detached garage.
Close to Historic Downtown McKinney!
Newly renovated, with Faux wood flooring & new carpet upstairs. Plenty of light.
The downstairs bedroom has private access and would be a great home office!
Brand new Stainless Steel Appliances! Kitchen open to dining & living areas.Convenient sliding glass doors to patio off kitchen & dining, great for hosting.
Spacious upstairs storage closet.
Clean and ready for new tenants!
Extra Garages available for $100.00 per month
Public Driving Directions: East of 75, East on Louisiana, Right on Kentucky, Left on Davis, Right on Tennessee. Look for the white picket fence!
Application Located at ;
https://metroplexmanaged.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Please send Income Verification & Photo ID to
Apply@metroplexmanaged.com
All adults (18+) residing in the household must submit their own application.
Non-Complete applications/Households will not be considered.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.