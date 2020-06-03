All apartments in McKinney
900 South Tennessee Street
Last updated December 17 2019 at 6:04 PM

900 South Tennessee Street

900 North Tennessee Street · No Longer Available
Location

900 North Tennessee Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2-Story townhome with one car detached garage.
Close to Historic Downtown McKinney!

Newly renovated, with Faux wood flooring & new carpet upstairs. Plenty of light.

The downstairs bedroom has private access and would be a great home office!

Brand new Stainless Steel Appliances! Kitchen open to dining & living areas.Convenient sliding glass doors to patio off kitchen & dining, great for hosting.

Spacious upstairs storage closet.

Clean and ready for new tenants!

Extra Garages available for $100.00 per month

Public Driving Directions: East of 75, East on Louisiana, Right on Kentucky, Left on Davis, Right on Tennessee. Look for the white picket fence!

Application Located at ;
https://metroplexmanaged.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Please send Income Verification & Photo ID to
Apply@metroplexmanaged.com

All adults (18+) residing in the household must submit their own application.

Non-Complete applications/Households will not be considered.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 South Tennessee Street have any available units?
900 South Tennessee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 South Tennessee Street have?
Some of 900 South Tennessee Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 South Tennessee Street currently offering any rent specials?
900 South Tennessee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 South Tennessee Street pet-friendly?
No, 900 South Tennessee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 900 South Tennessee Street offer parking?
Yes, 900 South Tennessee Street offers parking.
Does 900 South Tennessee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 South Tennessee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 South Tennessee Street have a pool?
No, 900 South Tennessee Street does not have a pool.
Does 900 South Tennessee Street have accessible units?
No, 900 South Tennessee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 900 South Tennessee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 South Tennessee Street does not have units with dishwashers.

