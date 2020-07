Amenities

Beautiful 2-story 4-3-2 home on the golf course lot in Stonebridge Ranch community. Spacious and Open Floor Plan with High Ceiling. Extra Large Living Area and Kitchen. 2 bedrooms down and 2 bedrooms and a big game room up. Overlook the golf course. Clean and Bright. Community has many amenities, pool, playground, Beach Club, Tennis Courts and much more. Whole house new carpet.