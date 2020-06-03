All apartments in McKinney
Location

8920 Soldier's Home Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
Captivating townhome w a fantastic open floor plan that is perfect for living or entertaining. Gather in the living room by the cozy gas fireplace. Enjoy meals overlooking the lush backyard. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, tons of cabinet space, & a convenient breakfast bar. Upstairs offers a wonderful flex space for an office, exercise room, or game room. Texas size master bedroom & bath! You're going to love the HUGE walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub, & separate shower. Generous secondary bedroom is also upstairs. Zoned for top-ranked Frisco ISD, prime location close to elite shopping, dining, entertainment, & easy access to 121! Immediate move-in available! Put this gem on your must-see list!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8920 Soldiers Home Lane have any available units?
8920 Soldiers Home Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8920 Soldiers Home Lane have?
Some of 8920 Soldiers Home Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8920 Soldiers Home Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8920 Soldiers Home Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8920 Soldiers Home Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8920 Soldiers Home Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8920 Soldiers Home Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8920 Soldiers Home Lane offers parking.
Does 8920 Soldiers Home Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8920 Soldiers Home Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8920 Soldiers Home Lane have a pool?
No, 8920 Soldiers Home Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8920 Soldiers Home Lane have accessible units?
No, 8920 Soldiers Home Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8920 Soldiers Home Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8920 Soldiers Home Lane has units with dishwashers.

