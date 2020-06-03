8920 Soldiers Home Lane

Amenities

Captivating townhome w a fantastic open floor plan that is perfect for living or entertaining. Gather in the living room by the cozy gas fireplace. Enjoy meals overlooking the lush backyard. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, tons of cabinet space, & a convenient breakfast bar. Upstairs offers a wonderful flex space for an office, exercise room, or game room. Texas size master bedroom & bath! You're going to love the HUGE walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub, & separate shower. Generous secondary bedroom is also upstairs. Zoned for top-ranked Frisco ISD, prime location close to elite shopping, dining, entertainment, & easy access to 121! Immediate move-in available! Put this gem on your must-see list!