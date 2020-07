Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Gorgeous home in Stonebridge Ranch! Amazing Open Floor Plan, Study downstairs can be 5th bedroom! Natural colors through out, updated kitchen, hard wood floors! Great size formal living and dining, family room and game room! Dual staircase! Access to the fantastic Stonebridge amenities as well as the top schools in McKinney ISD. Walking distance to SCHOOLS, PARKS, and SHOPPING Great location close to hwy 121, 380 and 75.