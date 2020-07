Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Beautiful Beazer Home that is the Summerfield Floor Plan with 2017 built. Gorgeous home features high ceilings in the foyer and family room with two bedrooms down plus study. Floor plan is open so great for entertaining.

Kitchen is chef's dream with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Home is upgraded to the max.

Upstairs features two secondary bedrooms plus gameroom and media room.