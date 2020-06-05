All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 8708 Falcon View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
8708 Falcon View Drive
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:03 AM

8708 Falcon View Drive

8708 Falcon View Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

8708 Falcon View Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Updated Single Story 3 + 2 Stonebridge Ranch Home for Lease - This gorgeous home offers 3 bedrooms and a study all on a single level. Completely updated with new granite, hardwood flooring, light fixtures, fresh paint, new roof and gutters. Open kitchen, breakfast nook and living room with lots of windows for natural light and beautiful views. Located in a nice neighborhood, close to parks and schools, in the highly sought after Stonebridge Ranch community. This community has so much to offer with several community swimming pools including a beach club, tennis courts, hike and bike trails, stocked ponds and more.

(RLNE5114647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8708 Falcon View Drive have any available units?
8708 Falcon View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8708 Falcon View Drive have?
Some of 8708 Falcon View Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8708 Falcon View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8708 Falcon View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8708 Falcon View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8708 Falcon View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8708 Falcon View Drive offer parking?
No, 8708 Falcon View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8708 Falcon View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8708 Falcon View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8708 Falcon View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8708 Falcon View Drive has a pool.
Does 8708 Falcon View Drive have accessible units?
No, 8708 Falcon View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8708 Falcon View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8708 Falcon View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center