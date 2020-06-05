8708 Falcon View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Updated Single Story 3 + 2 Stonebridge Ranch Home for Lease - This gorgeous home offers 3 bedrooms and a study all on a single level. Completely updated with new granite, hardwood flooring, light fixtures, fresh paint, new roof and gutters. Open kitchen, breakfast nook and living room with lots of windows for natural light and beautiful views. Located in a nice neighborhood, close to parks and schools, in the highly sought after Stonebridge Ranch community. This community has so much to offer with several community swimming pools including a beach club, tennis courts, hike and bike trails, stocked ponds and more.



(RLNE5114647)