8701 Talon Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Corner lot in Stonebridge Ranch! Spacious 4 bed, 3 bath, 2361 sf. per tax roll, 2-story in Falcon Creek. Hard flooring throughout with wood laminate or tile and view of patio & backyard from entry. Stacked Formal Living and dining room on left leads you to a Large open kitchen which overlooks the family room with an oven, microwave, nice pantry, 42 inch cabinets. Family room is light & bright with FP, gas logs & custom built-in. Great Opportunity with a corner lot that overlooks a pond. It's truly a one of a kind, rare Find Apply Today!