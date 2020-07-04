All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 7 2020 at 6:32 AM

8701 Talon Court

8701 Talon Court · No Longer Available
Location

8701 Talon Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Corner lot in Stonebridge Ranch! Spacious 4 bed, 3 bath, 2361 sf. per tax roll, 2-story in Falcon Creek. Hard flooring throughout with wood laminate or tile and view of patio & backyard from entry. Stacked Formal Living and dining room on left leads you to a Large open kitchen which overlooks the family room with an oven, microwave, nice pantry, 42 inch cabinets. Family room is light & bright with FP, gas logs & custom built-in. Great Opportunity with a corner lot that overlooks a pond. It's truly a one of a kind, rare Find Apply Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8701 Talon Court have any available units?
8701 Talon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8701 Talon Court have?
Some of 8701 Talon Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8701 Talon Court currently offering any rent specials?
8701 Talon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 Talon Court pet-friendly?
No, 8701 Talon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8701 Talon Court offer parking?
No, 8701 Talon Court does not offer parking.
Does 8701 Talon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8701 Talon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 Talon Court have a pool?
No, 8701 Talon Court does not have a pool.
Does 8701 Talon Court have accessible units?
No, 8701 Talon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8701 Talon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8701 Talon Court has units with dishwashers.

