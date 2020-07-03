8653 Turtle Village Drive

Amenities
Convenient location, quiet treed St., Close by: Grocery, 5 min to SW Medical Center, 7 to USAA, UTSA, Valero Energy, Fiesta Texas, shopping, restaurants, fitness center, 12 min to Airport, 15/20 to Mil. Bases, River walk, 20 to Sea world. Walk or jog around area, safe.
Home is spacious, comfortable, nicely and completely furnished & well equipped, is kept in excellent condition.
Built in computer desk also a large desk that can be used in either bedroom.
Great Room has Bay window, Sectional Sofa, chair, Lamp tables and lamps, Flat Screen HDTV w/DVD. Wet bar w/glassware, built-in.
Dining Table seats 4-6, has large window and glass sliding door to Patio w/grill, table and chairs. Landscaped garden w/Palms, sprinkler system.
Chefs Kitchen: well equipped with dishes, glasses, flatware, pots, pans, utensils, Coffee pot, toaster, stainless appliances, double door fridge/freezer w/water-Ice dispenser, dishwasher, gas cook top and sink, built in oven, Microwave, granite counter tops w/eating area, mood lighting and Travertine floor.
Laundry W/D, Iron, Board, etc.
MASTER: 17x 12 w/King Bed, dresser, mirror, 2 nts w/lamps, window shades & drapes, walk in closet, Carpet. En suite bath, jetted tub/shower, Marble tub surround and counter, Linen closet. Travertine floor. walk in Closet.
MINI MASTER: is 15 x 15 with California King Bed, 2 nts, Dresser, mirror, chairs, lamps, large window with drapes, walk in closet, carpet. Full Bath adjacent, toilet/Shower-tub w/Marble surround and counter + linen closet and storage closet.
Hall w/Coat and storage closet.
Water Softner system.
Gas Heat, Central Air.
2 car large garage, extra parking.
Lg. well maintained Swim Pool with tables & chairs.
Call about Handi-cap access.
Call about Pets