Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8653 Turtle Village Drive

8653 Turtle Way · No Longer Available
Location

8653 Turtle Way, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Convenient location, quiet treed St., Close by: Grocery, 5 min to SW Medical Center, 7 to USAA, UTSA, Valero Energy, Fiesta Texas, shopping, restaurants, fitness center, 12 min to Airport, 15/20 to Mil. Bases, River walk, 20 to Sea world. Walk or jog around area, safe.
Home is spacious, comfortable, nicely and completely furnished & well equipped, is kept in excellent condition.
Built in computer desk also a large desk that can be used in either bedroom.
Great Room has Bay window, Sectional Sofa, chair, Lamp tables and lamps, Flat Screen HDTV w/DVD. Wet bar w/glassware, built-in.
Dining Table seats 4-6, has large window and glass sliding door to Patio w/grill, table and chairs. Landscaped garden w/Palms, sprinkler system.
Chefs Kitchen: well equipped with dishes, glasses, flatware, pots, pans, utensils, Coffee pot, toaster, stainless appliances, double door fridge/freezer w/water-Ice dispenser, dishwasher, gas cook top and sink, built in oven, Microwave, granite counter tops w/eating area, mood lighting and Travertine floor.
Laundry W/D, Iron, Board, etc.
MASTER: 17x 12 w/King Bed, dresser, mirror, 2 nts w/lamps, window shades & drapes, walk in closet, Carpet. En suite bath, jetted tub/shower, Marble tub surround and counter, Linen closet. Travertine floor. walk in Closet.
MINI MASTER: is 15 x 15 with California King Bed, 2 nts, Dresser, mirror, chairs, lamps, large window with drapes, walk in closet, carpet. Full Bath adjacent, toilet/Shower-tub w/Marble surround and counter + linen closet and storage closet.
Hall w/Coat and storage closet.
Water Softner system.
Gas Heat, Central Air.
2 car large garage, extra parking.
Lg. well maintained Swim Pool with tables & chairs.
Call about Handi-cap access.
Call about Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8653 Turtle Village Drive have any available units?
8653 Turtle Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8653 Turtle Village Drive have?
Some of 8653 Turtle Village Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8653 Turtle Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8653 Turtle Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8653 Turtle Village Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8653 Turtle Village Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8653 Turtle Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8653 Turtle Village Drive offers parking.
Does 8653 Turtle Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8653 Turtle Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8653 Turtle Village Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8653 Turtle Village Drive has a pool.
Does 8653 Turtle Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 8653 Turtle Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8653 Turtle Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8653 Turtle Village Drive has units with dishwashers.

