Last updated May 31 2019 at 5:53 PM

8621 Falcon Crest Drive

8621 Falcon Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8621 Falcon Crest Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Wonderful home on cul de sac in desirable neighborhood in Stonebridge Ranch. Prime location - walking distance to awarded Eddins Elementary and park. Fabulous island kitchen with abundant cabinets. The open concept layout with a spacious family room, fireplace & wall of windows is great for entertaining. Secluded master suite - master bath with jetted tub and sep shower, sep vanities and large walk in closet. 4th bedroom off entry would also make a great study. Convenient location in West McKinney. Enjoy all the fabulous Stonebridge community events throughout the year as well as amazing amenities - Aquatic Center, Beach Club, Tennis Courts, Pickle Ball Courts, Playgrounds and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8621 Falcon Crest Drive have any available units?
8621 Falcon Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8621 Falcon Crest Drive have?
Some of 8621 Falcon Crest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8621 Falcon Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8621 Falcon Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8621 Falcon Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8621 Falcon Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8621 Falcon Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8621 Falcon Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 8621 Falcon Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8621 Falcon Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8621 Falcon Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 8621 Falcon Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8621 Falcon Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 8621 Falcon Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8621 Falcon Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8621 Falcon Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.

