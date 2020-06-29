8621 Falcon Crest Drive

Amenities
Wonderful home on cul de sac in desirable neighborhood in Stonebridge Ranch. Prime location - walking distance to awarded Eddins Elementary and park. Fabulous island kitchen with abundant cabinets. The open concept layout with a spacious family room, fireplace & wall of windows is great for entertaining. Secluded master suite - master bath with jetted tub and sep shower, sep vanities and large walk in closet. 4th bedroom off entry would also make a great study. Convenient location in West McKinney. Enjoy all the fabulous Stonebridge community events throughout the year as well as amazing amenities - Aquatic Center, Beach Club, Tennis Courts, Pickle Ball Courts, Playgrounds and much more!