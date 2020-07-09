8616 Papa Trail

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage guest suite

Spectacular luxury townhome in much desired craig ranch! Super location near HWY 121.

Hardwood flooring. Very nice kitchen with granite counter tops, its open to the living, dining. Great breakfast bar with nice stone facing. Luxury.. faux finish fireplace, plantation shutters, warm colors, textured walls. Upstairs offers large mstr bedroom, huge walk in closet, Double vanity, garden tub. Relax off the lovely master balcony. Large laundry room upstairs. Nice size guest suite. One of the very few homes that has a large gated private front patio. Complete access to the community pool, club house and fitness center. You will not be disappointed in this home!