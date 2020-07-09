All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:12 AM

8616 Papa Trail

8616 Papa Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8616 Papa Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Spectacular luxury townhome in much desired craig ranch! Super location near HWY 121.
Hardwood flooring. Very nice kitchen with granite counter tops, its open to the living, dining. Great breakfast bar with nice stone facing. Luxury.. faux finish fireplace, plantation shutters, warm colors, textured walls. Upstairs offers large mstr bedroom, huge walk in closet, Double vanity, garden tub. Relax off the lovely master balcony. Large laundry room upstairs. Nice size guest suite. One of the very few homes that has a large gated private front patio. Complete access to the community pool, club house and fitness center. You will not be disappointed in this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8616 Papa Trail have any available units?
8616 Papa Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8616 Papa Trail have?
Some of 8616 Papa Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8616 Papa Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8616 Papa Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8616 Papa Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8616 Papa Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8616 Papa Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8616 Papa Trail offers parking.
Does 8616 Papa Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8616 Papa Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8616 Papa Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8616 Papa Trail has a pool.
Does 8616 Papa Trail have accessible units?
No, 8616 Papa Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8616 Papa Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8616 Papa Trail has units with dishwashers.

