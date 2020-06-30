8604 Pine Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access new construction

Newly completed 2017 large single story 3 BR plus a study, 2.1 bath Built by Ashton Woods. Handscrape hardwood floor through foyer, hall way, Living ,dining ,kitchen area. Luxurious and open gourmet kitchen includes gas cook top, built-in stainless steel ovens, silestone countertop, upgrade backsplash, large stainless steel sink, huge size island with eat-in breakfast bar in mind. Master bedroom is extended. All bathroom with upgrade faucet, sink, silestone countertop. upgrade tile in all wet area. Structured wiring solution improves performance of internet enabled media. The plantation shutter installed 2017 after pictures taken. Via Iron gate to greenbelt trail.