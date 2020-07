Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Stunning town home at Hemingway at Craig Ranch! New light fixtures, kitchen & dining area flooring. Comes with brand NEW refrigerator. Open spacious walk-in pantry. Modern ship-lap style wall covering dining area. Private sitting area on front porch. Upstairs laundry room comes with brand NEW washer and dryer. Second Bedroom has own private bath. Walking distance to greenbelt area, community pool, and club house. Not even 5 minutes away from 121.