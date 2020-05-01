8505 Pine Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage media room

2018 Build, Turnkey in Frisco ISD! Plantation shutters in formal dining room and office, automatic shades in living room. Open concept kitchen with stainless appliances and large island. Crown lighting throughout. Includes refrigerator and washer and dryer. Large master suite on first floor. Other bedrooms on second floor. Second story features large living area and media room. Vaulted ceilings throughout. Central vacuum. 3-car tandem garage.

Large backyard with huge covered patio. Great for entertaining! Neighborhood has playground 1 block away from home. Frisco ISD, quick access to SRT, Custer Bridges and Craig Ranch. Lease also includes lawn care and security system service.