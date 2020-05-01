All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 8505 Pine Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
8505 Pine Valley Drive
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:21 AM

8505 Pine Valley Drive

8505 Pine Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8505 Pine Valley Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
media room
2018 Build, Turnkey in Frisco ISD! Plantation shutters in formal dining room and office, automatic shades in living room. Open concept kitchen with stainless appliances and large island. Crown lighting throughout. Includes refrigerator and washer and dryer. Large master suite on first floor. Other bedrooms on second floor. Second story features large living area and media room. Vaulted ceilings throughout. Central vacuum. 3-car tandem garage.
Large backyard with huge covered patio. Great for entertaining! Neighborhood has playground 1 block away from home. Frisco ISD, quick access to SRT, Custer Bridges and Craig Ranch. Lease also includes lawn care and security system service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8505 Pine Valley Drive have any available units?
8505 Pine Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8505 Pine Valley Drive have?
Some of 8505 Pine Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8505 Pine Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8505 Pine Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8505 Pine Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8505 Pine Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8505 Pine Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8505 Pine Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 8505 Pine Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8505 Pine Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8505 Pine Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 8505 Pine Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8505 Pine Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 8505 Pine Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8505 Pine Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8505 Pine Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center