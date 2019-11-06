All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:37 PM

8501 Laughing Waters Trail

8501 Laughin Waters Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8501 Laughin Waters Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
CAPTIVATING CORNER LOT IN CRAIG RANCH! Ceramic tile entry way as you walk in. Elegant formal dining room at the front. Spacious kitchen with a large breakfast bar, cozy breakfast nook, stainless appliances, and an abundance of cabinet space. Family room features a stunning stone fireplace in the corner. 2 inch blinds, neutral tones, ceiling fans! Master suite includes a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and HUGE walk in closet. Backyard oasis, with gardens, OVERSIZED covered patio area prefect for entertaining! Bonus game-room with full bath upstairs, or Perfect mother-in-law suite. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8501 Laughing Waters Trail have any available units?
8501 Laughing Waters Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8501 Laughing Waters Trail have?
Some of 8501 Laughing Waters Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8501 Laughing Waters Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8501 Laughing Waters Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8501 Laughing Waters Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 8501 Laughing Waters Trail is pet friendly.
Does 8501 Laughing Waters Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8501 Laughing Waters Trail offers parking.
Does 8501 Laughing Waters Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8501 Laughing Waters Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8501 Laughing Waters Trail have a pool?
No, 8501 Laughing Waters Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8501 Laughing Waters Trail have accessible units?
No, 8501 Laughing Waters Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8501 Laughing Waters Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 8501 Laughing Waters Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

