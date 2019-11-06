8501 Laughing Waters Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

CAPTIVATING CORNER LOT IN CRAIG RANCH! Ceramic tile entry way as you walk in. Elegant formal dining room at the front. Spacious kitchen with a large breakfast bar, cozy breakfast nook, stainless appliances, and an abundance of cabinet space. Family room features a stunning stone fireplace in the corner. 2 inch blinds, neutral tones, ceiling fans! Master suite includes a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and HUGE walk in closet. Backyard oasis, with gardens, OVERSIZED covered patio area prefect for entertaining! Bonus game-room with full bath upstairs, or Perfect mother-in-law suite. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis.