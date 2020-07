Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful well kept 3 bedroom 2 bath with Great Mckinney Schools. Highly sought after!. This is a must see w raised ceilings, bamboo floors and open floor plan. Large family room with gas insert fireplace with kitchen overlook bar top grab you from the moment you enter. Kitchen features great outside views with nice covered porch, gas cook top, 42 in cabinets and refrigerator. Master suite features dual sinks, garden tub w separate shower and great walk in closet.