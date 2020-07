Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great curb appeal on this McKinney home located in Virginia Ridge Estates. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath has an open floor plan with split spacious bedrooms. The large, open kitchen with eat in area overlooks the family room with fireplace and wood floors that leads out to the backyard. The master bedroom features a window seat, and master bath has a separate shower, double sinks and walk in closet.This is a must see, schedule an appointment today!