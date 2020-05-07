All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:26 AM

8416 Spectrum Dr

8416 Spectrum Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8416 Spectrum Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House for Lease in McKinney - Gorgeous 2-story house in sought after Stonebridge Ranch features 4 bedrooms, 3 living areas and 2 dinings. Master bedroom downstairs. Spacious open kitchen with an extended island to fulfill your cooking space needs, and cabinetry with ample storage space! A lot of updates which include hardwood floors, plantation shutters, newer SS appliances, gorgeous decorative tile backsplash, newer light fixtures, gas cooking and more. Enjoy the community facilities of Stonebridge Ranch. Convenient location, easy access to highway 121, 75, 380, close to shopping and restaurants. Must See! Dont miss !

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE4864993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8416 Spectrum Dr have any available units?
8416 Spectrum Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 8416 Spectrum Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8416 Spectrum Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8416 Spectrum Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8416 Spectrum Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8416 Spectrum Dr offer parking?
No, 8416 Spectrum Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8416 Spectrum Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8416 Spectrum Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8416 Spectrum Dr have a pool?
No, 8416 Spectrum Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8416 Spectrum Dr have accessible units?
No, 8416 Spectrum Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8416 Spectrum Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8416 Spectrum Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8416 Spectrum Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8416 Spectrum Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

