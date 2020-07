Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Lovely brick home located in highly sought after Craig Ranch and Frisco ISD. This home is nestled just down the street from a gorgeous park, community pool, Rowlett Creek, and Ogle Elementary. The large master suite is situated at the back of the home. The spacious kitchen, open floorplan, huge upstairs game room, and wonderful patio make this home perfect for entertaining.