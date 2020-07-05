832 Hidden Springs Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

GET READY TO BE IMPRESSED WITH THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IN MCKINNEY. At 3931 sqft, You have space for 5 large bedrms, 4 full baths plus brilliant entertaining areas like grand 2 story family rm, gamerm w built in bar w sink and dramatic media rm. Special features include gourmet kitchen w rich wood cabinets, granite, gas cooktop, sleek vent hood, SS appliances, glamorous master suite w jetted tub, huge shower, designer tile,WIC and separate vanities. Plus downstairs guest rm has bath w over-sized shower and upgraded vanity. Wow factors like handscraped wood floors, wainscoting, crown molding, niches, double stacked gas log fireplace, POOL-SIZED backyard, fruit trees and 3 Car garage.VIRTUAL TOUR LINK AVAILABLE