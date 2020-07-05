All apartments in McKinney
832 Hidden Springs Court

Location

832 Hidden Springs Court, McKinney, TX 75071
Ridgecrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
GET READY TO BE IMPRESSED WITH THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IN MCKINNEY. At 3931 sqft, You have space for 5 large bedrms, 4 full baths plus brilliant entertaining areas like grand 2 story family rm, gamerm w built in bar w sink and dramatic media rm. Special features include gourmet kitchen w rich wood cabinets, granite, gas cooktop, sleek vent hood, SS appliances, glamorous master suite w jetted tub, huge shower, designer tile,WIC and separate vanities. Plus downstairs guest rm has bath w over-sized shower and upgraded vanity. Wow factors like handscraped wood floors, wainscoting, crown molding, niches, double stacked gas log fireplace, POOL-SIZED backyard, fruit trees and 3 Car garage.VIRTUAL TOUR LINK AVAILABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 Hidden Springs Court have any available units?
832 Hidden Springs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 Hidden Springs Court have?
Some of 832 Hidden Springs Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 Hidden Springs Court currently offering any rent specials?
832 Hidden Springs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 Hidden Springs Court pet-friendly?
No, 832 Hidden Springs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 832 Hidden Springs Court offer parking?
Yes, 832 Hidden Springs Court offers parking.
Does 832 Hidden Springs Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 Hidden Springs Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 Hidden Springs Court have a pool?
Yes, 832 Hidden Springs Court has a pool.
Does 832 Hidden Springs Court have accessible units?
No, 832 Hidden Springs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 832 Hidden Springs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 832 Hidden Springs Court has units with dishwashers.

