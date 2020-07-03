All apartments in McKinney
8312 Hitching Trail
8312 Hitching Trail

8312 Hitching Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8312 Hitching Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Craig Ranch Subdivision. Features eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Gas starter fire place, wood floors in living area. Master bed and bath located downstairs and features large walk in closet, separate garden tub and shower. Upstairs 2nd living area can become game room. Spacious fenced backyard and 2 car garage. Within Frisco ISD. $1500 security deposit until October 31st 2019. Currently tenant occupied until November 30th 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

