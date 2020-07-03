8312 Hitching Trail

Amenities

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Craig Ranch Subdivision. Features eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Gas starter fire place, wood floors in living area. Master bed and bath located downstairs and features large walk in closet, separate garden tub and shower. Upstairs 2nd living area can become game room. Spacious fenced backyard and 2 car garage. Within Frisco ISD. $1500 security deposit until October 31st 2019. Currently tenant occupied until November 30th 2019.