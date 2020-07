Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Original owner has carefully made tons and tons of upgrades throughout. Beautiful hardwood floors that help illuminate the entire home. Open concept, with a magnificant kitchen with all the bells and whistles. The kitchen leads into the family area, that overlooks the backyard thats perfect for entertaining. Every room and bathroom has been upgraded, this a home that embodies details that provides unmatched comfort!