813 Setting Sun Trail

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

IMMACULATE 2 story home with 4-bed, 2.5 bath and 2-car garage in highly sought after McKinney Greens. Great open floor plan with beautiful hardwood entry. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Ceramic tile in kitchen & wet areas, wood in formal dining and living room, upgraded carpet in the rest of home. Dual sinks & separate shower tub in Master bath, 2 inch blinds throughout HUGE game room for entertaining! Beautiful Walking, Biking trails and ponds close to the neighborhood. Great location near 75 and 121 Hwy. Very close to schools, entertainment, golf courses, shopping and restaurants. Visit this sweet home today! Available for immediate move-in