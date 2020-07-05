All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 813 Setting Sun Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
813 Setting Sun Trail
Last updated March 22 2020 at 10:50 PM

813 Setting Sun Trail

813 Setting Sun Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

813 Setting Sun Trail, McKinney, TX 75069
Greens of Mckinney

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
IMMACULATE 2 story home with 4-bed, 2.5 bath and 2-car garage in highly sought after McKinney Greens. Great open floor plan with beautiful hardwood entry. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Ceramic tile in kitchen & wet areas, wood in formal dining and living room, upgraded carpet in the rest of home. Dual sinks & separate shower tub in Master bath, 2 inch blinds throughout HUGE game room for entertaining! Beautiful Walking, Biking trails and ponds close to the neighborhood. Great location near 75 and 121 Hwy. Very close to schools, entertainment, golf courses, shopping and restaurants. Visit this sweet home today! Available for immediate move-in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Setting Sun Trail have any available units?
813 Setting Sun Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 Setting Sun Trail have?
Some of 813 Setting Sun Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Setting Sun Trail currently offering any rent specials?
813 Setting Sun Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Setting Sun Trail pet-friendly?
No, 813 Setting Sun Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 813 Setting Sun Trail offer parking?
Yes, 813 Setting Sun Trail offers parking.
Does 813 Setting Sun Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Setting Sun Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Setting Sun Trail have a pool?
No, 813 Setting Sun Trail does not have a pool.
Does 813 Setting Sun Trail have accessible units?
No, 813 Setting Sun Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Setting Sun Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 Setting Sun Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center