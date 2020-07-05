All apartments in McKinney
813 Odell Street
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:55 PM

813 Odell Street

813 Odell Street · No Longer Available
Location

813 Odell Street, McKinney, TX 75069
Lewisville

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well-maintained home in McKinney boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upgraded throughout with new wood-like flooring, granite countertops, new appliances and ceiling fans! Great sized, newly stained, fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing! Historic Downtown McKinney is just minutes away, where you can enjoy dining, shopping, and community festivities! This one won't last long - come see today!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Odell Street have any available units?
813 Odell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 Odell Street have?
Some of 813 Odell Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Odell Street currently offering any rent specials?
813 Odell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Odell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 Odell Street is pet friendly.
Does 813 Odell Street offer parking?
No, 813 Odell Street does not offer parking.
Does 813 Odell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Odell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Odell Street have a pool?
No, 813 Odell Street does not have a pool.
Does 813 Odell Street have accessible units?
No, 813 Odell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Odell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Odell Street does not have units with dishwashers.

