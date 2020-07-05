813 Odell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well-maintained home in McKinney boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upgraded throughout with new wood-like flooring, granite countertops, new appliances and ceiling fans! Great sized, newly stained, fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing! Historic Downtown McKinney is just minutes away, where you can enjoy dining, shopping, and community festivities! This one won't last long - come see today!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.