8112 Boulder River Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground pool garage

Lovely 2-story home in Craig Ranch North. The formal living area could be a formal dining room. Large family room with WBFP & opens to a dine-in kitchen with breakfast bar, built-in microwave, gas stove, lots of 42-inch cabinets & pantry. Spacious breakfast area. Master down with bath featuring his-her vanities, garden tub, shower & walk-in closet. Study & half bath down. Upstairs has a large open game room, 3 bedrooms & a bath. Relax on an open extended patio & enjoy a large backyard with a wood fence. Security & sprinkler systems. This wonderful area provides a community center with two pools, park & playground. need to verify the ISD information.