McKinney, TX
8112 Boulder River Trail
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:04 AM

8112 Boulder River Trail

8112 Boulder River Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8112 Boulder River Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Lovely 2-story home in Craig Ranch North. The formal living area could be a formal dining room. Large family room with WBFP & opens to a dine-in kitchen with breakfast bar, built-in microwave, gas stove, lots of 42-inch cabinets & pantry. Spacious breakfast area. Master down with bath featuring his-her vanities, garden tub, shower & walk-in closet. Study & half bath down. Upstairs has a large open game room, 3 bedrooms & a bath. Relax on an open extended patio & enjoy a large backyard with a wood fence. Security & sprinkler systems. This wonderful area provides a community center with two pools, park & playground. need to verify the ISD information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8112 Boulder River Trail have any available units?
8112 Boulder River Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8112 Boulder River Trail have?
Some of 8112 Boulder River Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8112 Boulder River Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8112 Boulder River Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8112 Boulder River Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8112 Boulder River Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8112 Boulder River Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8112 Boulder River Trail offers parking.
Does 8112 Boulder River Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8112 Boulder River Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8112 Boulder River Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8112 Boulder River Trail has a pool.
Does 8112 Boulder River Trail have accessible units?
No, 8112 Boulder River Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8112 Boulder River Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8112 Boulder River Trail has units with dishwashers.

