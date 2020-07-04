8100 Riverwalk Trail

Amenities

One story home 3 BR, 2 Bath and Study room is move in ready! Frisco ISD, Open floor plan includes large kitchen & Island, Breakfast bar, Gas stove range, Corian counter-tops, plenty of cabinet space and stunning skylight over looked family rm. Split bedroom plan, Large study with French doors can be 4th bedRM. Breakfast, living and master BR over looks backyard. New Paint inteiror April 2019. Liminate floors in family room, living room and all other bedrooms. Skylight in kitchen brings the light to the house. Fireplace, Park, hike & bike trails and community pool. Plus minutes from 121 and 75 HWY. Come and see!