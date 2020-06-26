809 Summer Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Like new, fantastic family home in one of McKinney's most sought-after new communities: Willow Wood! Planned amenities include two centrally located amenity centers (part of the initial phase of development) consisting of a large swimming pool and splash pool, cabana building with restrooms and covered seating area, additional shade structures, and generous pool deck area. Inside, enjoy sparkling finishes, and many upgrades including a gorgeous chef's kitchen, and oversized seated shower in the master. Designer tones throughout, 2nd floor balcony, front and rear covered porches, large backyard. Located minutes from Historic Downtown shops and dining. Exemplary Melissa ISD. Move in, start living!